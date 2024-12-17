Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 540,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FINS opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.

