Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $12,223,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.93. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.