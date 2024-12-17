Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.41 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $567.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

