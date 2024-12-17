Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKB stock opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

