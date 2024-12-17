Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.56% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $692.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

