Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.57 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Banner worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banner by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Banner by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Banner by 30.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 132,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 target price on Banner in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banner

Insider Transactions at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $113,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,876.84. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.