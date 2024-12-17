Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. This represents a 29.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,977 shares of company stock worth $13,950,095. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $331.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $354.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day moving average is $295.31.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.