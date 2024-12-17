Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Southern Copper by 1,601.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 181,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.