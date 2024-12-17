Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.74 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of OneMain worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,428. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,873,700. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,684 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

