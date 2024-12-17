Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 72,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 97.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $283,284,000 after buying an additional 77,807 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 833,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 191,805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.