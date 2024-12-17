Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.79 Million Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,421.16. This trade represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,892,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,042,266.78. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

