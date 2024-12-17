Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Air Lease by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

