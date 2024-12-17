Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

