Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $112,749,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after buying an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

