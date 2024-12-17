Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 83,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 214,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

