Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 390.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 266.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.3244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

