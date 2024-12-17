Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 68.5% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $313.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $234.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

