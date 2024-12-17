Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 45,503 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.