Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,925 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.52% of Coastal Financial worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan E. Sand sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $74,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,155.65. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $364,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,745,881.78. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,396 shares of company stock worth $3,630,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

