Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,910,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,082,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.7% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCHI opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

