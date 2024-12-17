Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,999,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,955,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,001,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

