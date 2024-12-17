Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,165 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Workiva worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 2.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 728,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,629,000 after purchasing an additional 86,746 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,010,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workiva Stock Performance
NYSE:WK opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $106.41.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
