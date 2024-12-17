Stifel Financial Corp Sells 123,129 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

