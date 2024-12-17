Stifel Financial Corp Sells 377 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 64.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $127.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,500. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $617,286.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,361.83. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,150 shares of company stock worth $15,442,825 in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

