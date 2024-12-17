Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

BSJP opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

