Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,552 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

