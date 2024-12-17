Stifel Financial Corp Takes $3.85 Million Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $168,108,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,724,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TLN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $209.22 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.