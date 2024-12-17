Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.66.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,923.38. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,831 shares of company stock valued at $345,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

