Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.85. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $79.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $273,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,199.10. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $258,305.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,057.05. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,179. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

