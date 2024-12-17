StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About China Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.