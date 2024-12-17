StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
About Golden Minerals
