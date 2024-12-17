StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

