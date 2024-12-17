StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $93,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.78. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
