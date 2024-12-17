Swiftmerge Acquisition (IVCP) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Profitability
This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Swiftmerge Acquisition
|N/A
|-11.71%
|-0.23%
|Swiftmerge Acquisition Competitors
|-2.51%
|2.56%
|6.47%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Swiftmerge Acquisition
|N/A
|$3.42 million
|-530.25
|Swiftmerge Acquisition Competitors
|$713.15 billion
|$1.07 billion
|17.04
Swiftmerge Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Swiftmerge Acquisition. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiftmerge Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of -13.78, meaning that their average stock price is 1,478% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Swiftmerge Acquisition rivals beat Swiftmerge Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Swiftmerge Acquisition
Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.
