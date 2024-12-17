Swiftmerge Acquisition (IVCP) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23% Swiftmerge Acquisition Competitors -2.51% 2.56% 6.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A $3.42 million -530.25 Swiftmerge Acquisition Competitors $713.15 billion $1.07 billion 17.04

Swiftmerge Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Swiftmerge Acquisition. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiftmerge Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of -13.78, meaning that their average stock price is 1,478% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swiftmerge Acquisition rivals beat Swiftmerge Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.