Talen Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.78. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $19.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $27.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $40.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $209.22 on Monday. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

