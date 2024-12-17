Tamboran Resources Corp’s (NYSE:TBN) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 24th

Tamboran Resources’ (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 24th. Tamboran Resources had issued 3,125,000 shares in its IPO on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Tamboran Resources’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:TBN opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBN. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 139,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the second quarter valued at $4,687,000.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

