Tamboran Resources Corp’s (NYSE:TBN) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 24th

Tamboran Resources’ (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 24th. Tamboran Resources had issued 3,125,000 shares in its IPO on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Tamboran Resources’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Report on Tamboran Resources
Tamboran Resources Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tamboran Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBN. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 139,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the second quarter valued at $4,687,000.
About Tamboran Resources
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tamboran Resources
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.