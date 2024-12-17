Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $494,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

