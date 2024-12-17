Telsey Advisory Group Predicts OXM FY2025 Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

