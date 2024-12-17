Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Stitch Fix Q2 Earnings

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $318.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.05 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $513.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $4,190,511.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

