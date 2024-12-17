Telsey Advisory Group Raises Earnings Estimates for J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a report issued on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

JILL opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $401.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $192,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,745.52. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $189,778.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,095. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

