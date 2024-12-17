TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,720 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,253,000 after buying an additional 2,365,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,404,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after acquiring an additional 387,686 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,882,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,854,000 after acquiring an additional 211,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 636,845 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Stock Down 1.0 %

TU opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.297 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 253.20%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.