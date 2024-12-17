Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of Teradata worth $93,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teradata by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on Teradata

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.