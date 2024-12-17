TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$197.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$197.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.36, for a total transaction of C$3,260,325.00. Also, Director John Pratt purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $17,473,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$217.00 on Friday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$157.33 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The firm has a market cap of C$18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$197.40.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

