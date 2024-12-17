The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.51. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $371.65.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.