The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Position Reduced by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCKT

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.