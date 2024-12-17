The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,690 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Simply Good Foods worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,482. This represents a 34.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,049,387 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,086.06. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

SMPL stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

