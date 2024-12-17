Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.41% of Theratechnologies worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter.
Theratechnologies Trading Up 7.9 %
THTX stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Theratechnologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.42.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
