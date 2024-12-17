Tilray Appoints Steven M. Cohen to Board of Directors

Tilray Brands, Inc. announced the appointment of Steven M. Cohen to its board of directors on December 8, 2024. Effective immediately, Cohen will serve as a Class III board member until the expiration of the term at Tilray’s 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until any earlier resignation, removal, or successor election.

The board of directors has confirmed that Cohen’s appointment fulfills the independence criteria set forth by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with regards to his role on the Board and any relevant committees.

Cohen currently holds the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer at AYR Wellness Inc., having been appointed after serving as an external legal advisor. He also works as an adjunct professor at New York Law School, teaching corporate law courses. Prior roles include being the Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, Director of Whole Earth Brands, and Secretary to New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

With an extensive background in corporate law, Cohen’s experience includes representing various corporations and individuals in complex commercial, criminal, and regulatory matters. Notably, he was the Chief of the Violent Gangs Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Under Tilray’s current non-employee director compensation policy, Mr. Cohen is entitled to cash and equity-based remuneration. Additionally, he is expected to enter into an indemnification agreement based on the Company’s form as detailed in the Exhibit 10.4 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 29, 2024.

This report was signed by Mitchell Gendel, the Global General Counsel of Tilray Brands, Inc., on December 13, 2024.

