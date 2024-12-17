Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Triumph Group worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $255,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of TGI opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

