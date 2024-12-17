Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161,356 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.56% of Triumph Group worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TGI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

