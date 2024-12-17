Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.49. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,710,578.26. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,000. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

